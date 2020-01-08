KGF star Yash's birthday: Wife Radhika shares adorable video of her and daughter Ayra preparing cake

Yash, who starred in KGF celebrates his birthday today (January 8) has become a superstar in his own right with fans across the nation. Such that, the superstardom that he witnessed across the southern region now has a reach in other parts of India.

Yash's wife Radhika Pandit took over husband's account to share an adorable video of her preparing a cake with daughter Arya and wrote, "SURPRISE! We've taken over your account like we've taken over your life. Happy birthday to the one and only #RockingStar from your biggest fans!

#hackedwithlove #ayradhika #rockinghabba2020 [sic]"

The makers of KGF 2 released a poster on his birthday much to the delight of his fans. The director Prashanth Neel released the poster and wrote, "Wishing our Rocky @thenameisyash a very Happy Birthday #RockyBecomesABrand All of you have a great and safe birthday celebrations with our Rocking Star Yash #KGFChapter2 #HappyBirthdayYash [sic]."

Wishing our Rocky @thenameisyash a very Happy Birthday ð¾#RockyBecomesABrand



All of you have a great and safe birthday celebrations with our Rocking Star Yashâ­#KGFChapter2 #HappyBirthdayYash pic.twitter.com/C8ufkcJfKu — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) January 7, 2020

On the occasion of Yash's birthday, the fans across the state boundaries ushered in celebration. It is not just the south, his home ground that is celebrating his birthday but even the north has reached a massive scale of fan-frenzy for the love of their star, Yash. Over the years, be it for his movie release, festival celebrations, birthday celebration or just about anything else, the fans have thronged in great numbers to always come and see him and spend time with him.

Setting world records of sorts, from 216 feet cutout installations to 5000 kilograms of cake that would be cut today by the fans, this fan frenzy is absolutely real. A perfect, record-breaking celebration for an iconic, record-breaking star!

For the past decade, Yash has been celebrating his birthday with his fans. Swarms of fans, thousands in number gather around his house, waiting to get a glimpse of the star. The usual scenario is where thousands of cakes cut on the day, meet and greet session for each of his fans also take place.

Last year, due to the reason that a diehard fan committed suicide, Yash didn't celebrate his birthday last year. This year too as he's been busy with the KGF 2 shoot where the celebration was not on the list. However, the fans from across the country have come together to organise the 'Rocking Habba' gala event for him in honour of his birthday celebration.

Superstar Yash became a household name when the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 released the first-look poster. In the new poster, Yash was seen leading a gang of people who toiled hard at the Kolar Gold Fields.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates