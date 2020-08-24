KGF star Yash's wife shares an adorable picture of their son, says 'Junior is getting a name soon'
KGF star Yash's wife Radhika Pandit has taken to her Instagram account and revealed that the toddler is getting a name soon and shared an adorable picture of the munchkin too.
KGF star Yash and wife recently welcomed their newborn son into the world. As soon the birth of the baby boy was announced, it became a rage on social media with fans across the country looking forward to seeing photos of him.
A lot of people have been speculating a lot on the name of Yash and Radhika Pandit’s newborn baby and earlier today, Radhika hinted that they will be naming him soon and fans can’t keep calm.
She wrote- "Morning dose of happiness
Replying to one of the most asked questions..
Finally Junior is getting a name soon!!
Will keep u guys updated
P.S: His name is not Ayush.: (sic)
Have a look right here:
Yash's last film was the Pan India blockbuster KGF which received numerous accolades across the country and its sequel KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most highly anticipated and much awaited films.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe