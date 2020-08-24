KGF star Yash's wife shares an adorable picture of their son, says 'Junior is getting a name soon'

KGF star Yash and wife recently welcomed their newborn son into the world. As soon the birth of the baby boy was announced, it became a rage on social media with fans across the country looking forward to seeing photos of him.

A lot of people have been speculating a lot on the name of Yash and Radhika Pandit’s newborn baby and earlier today, Radhika hinted that they will be naming him soon and fans can’t keep calm.

She wrote- "Morning dose of happiness

Replying to one of the most asked questions..

Finally Junior is getting a name soon!!

Will keep u guys updated

P.S: His name is not Ayush.: (sic)

Have a look right here:

Yash's last film was the Pan India blockbuster KGF which received numerous accolades across the country and its sequel KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most highly anticipated and much awaited films.

