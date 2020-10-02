Khaali Peeli: Ananya Panday receives good luck wishes from Puri Jagannadh

Ananya Panday's much awaited Khaali Peeli has finally hit the screens and the internet has been flooded with a positive response from the audience and critics alike for the actress' brand new avatar and character that's been ruling over everyone's hearts. The excitement has been sky high and even the Director and Producer of her upcoming PAN India film, Fighter can't wait to experience the Khaali Peeli madness and have their Friday night planned and shared on their social media.

Director Puri Jagan took to his social media and shared, "All the best my beautiful heroine @ananyapandayy n team for ur new release #KhaaliPeeli. Very interesting the content looks n I m surely gonna watch it tonight (sic)."

The producer shares, "Bundle of energy u guys. Can't wait to experience the madness of #khaalipeeli. lots of love to @ananyapandayy n entire team (sic)."

Right before the release, the countdown had kept the excitement at peak and Ananya has surpassed all the expectations and ticked all the boxes of action, romance and drama in her film. The audience is looking forward to seeing much more from the actress.

After wowing the audience in Khaali Peeli, the next on Ananya's line is Shakun Batra's untitled alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi followed by her PAN India film Fighter alongside Vijay Deverokonda.

