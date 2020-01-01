Khaali Peeli first look: Ananya Panday is sombre as she sits in Ishaan Khatter's taxi

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

There has been a lot of talk about Khaali Peeli, particularly about the casting of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday for the first time. The duo wrapped up the shooting of the film a while back. After keeping their fans intrigued for a long time, Ishaan has finally shared the first look of the upcoming rom-com.

The poster in itself speaks a lot about the film's plot. In the first look, Ananya has a tense expression on her face as she sits in a taxi driven by Ishaan, who is looking all cool, calm and composed. The Dhadak actor, who is sporting a thick moustache, is seen looking in the front mirror, leaving Ananya scared. Take a look at Khaali Peeli's first look:

Set in Mumbai, Khaali Peeli, directed by Maqbool Khan, is a young, edgy rollercoaster ride that kick-starts one night when a boy meets a girl. This film will be Ishaan Khatter's second Bollywood film after Dhadak. He made his acting debut with Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds. As for Ananya, she made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 and was then seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

In an exclusive interview with mid-day, Ananya shared details about her co-star. "Ishaan is like a ball of energy. Whenever he comes on set, it feels like a storm has blown in. If people think that I talk a lot, Ishaan is 10 times worse [laughs]." Panday raves, "He is a lot of fun to work with. As an actor, he is amazing, talented and people are yet to witness it [his true potential]."

The Maqbool Khan-directorial, Panday says is an "intense thriller and romantic film" but has commercial viability too. Panday, who sports a Mumbai accent in the film, says that she trained on the sets. "I have a Bambaiya accent in the film. Our director Maqbool is good with the lingo, so I kept interacting with him and that has been my learning source."

The Maqbool Khan directorial is bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studios. Khaali Peeli is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 12. Are you excited about the film?

