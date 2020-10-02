Khaali Peeli Movie Review: It is The New Version of Mixed Up 80s 90s Masala Film

To sum it up, two of the hottest and talented actors? Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday at their best with all the right elements? dance, songs, action, and one dapper villain Jaideep Ahalawat.

STORY: A young and loud runaway Pooja meets a hardcore street-comrade, local cabbie Blackie (Ishaan Khattar). Pooja is being chased by goons and she is carrying a ton of cash and jewellery. Cautious but curious Blackie offers to help and hence the ball starts rolling. The fast-paced saga is a tale of redemption and romance! Needless to say, some hot chemistry and sizzling dance numbers!

Ishaan Khatter has come a long way from his timid and shy role in debut movie Dhadak. He is a total badass in the movie, who isn't afraid to say his mind or throw a punch. Ananya Panday sticks to her guns, she looks picture perfect in every scene and delivers a worthy performance.

The movie also features some heavy hitters such as Zakir Hussain as inspector Tawde and Satish Kaushik as inspector Bhimm the duo adds much needed comic relief. And of course, the cause of the all the hoopla in the movie, Jaideep Ahlawat as Yusuf Chikna gets you with his deathly glares and occasional swaying of the hair.

There is an element of surprise, lyricist Swanand Kirkire is also part of the movie as Choksi Seth.

From action to comedy, Khaali Peeli is a 100% commercial pot-boiler. The entire cast has done a fabulous job; especially the newbie Ishaan and Ananya get their chemistry right. The film's initial half is much like a roller-coaster and it continues in the second half too, yet the transition of the scenes is so perfect and smooth. So considering all, the movie provides wholesome family entertainment in typical Bollywood flavor.

Helmed by Maqbool Khan, the storyline and screenplay are properly crafted. At few places the movie dips but not for too long. With Vishal-Shekhar as composers, the music will surely get you going!

Review Rating: ****

