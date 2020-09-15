Khaali Peeli song: Groove with Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter on Tehas Nehas

The makers of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's film Khaali Peeli have just dropped the second song titled Tehas Nehas. Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share the song with her fans and wrote, "Tehas Nehas @ishaankhatter Adaayein aisi, jisse niyat nahin sambhalti! Dil #TehasNehas karne, aa gaya hai yeh love wala song!"

Check out the video of Tehas Nehas below:

Sung by Shekhar Ravjiani and Prakriti Kakar, the music of Tehas Nehas has been composed by Vishal And Shekhar and the lyrics are penned by Kumaar. The song features the lead actors, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, setting the stage on fire with their quirky dance moves.

The film's first song, earlier titled Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi, was trolled quite heavily for its racist lyrics. Netizens started trolling the song within minutes of its launch, over what they felt were racist lyrics. After receiving a lot of flak, the makers initially considered changing the spelling of Beyonce to Beyonse, but finally settled for Duniya. So, Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi is now Duniya Sharma Jayegi.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news