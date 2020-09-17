Khaali Peeli: The song, Tehas Nehas, is ruling the charts, memes are ruling the roost

The sizzling chemistry between the leads is visible in this superbly crafted dance sequence. With catchy and modern lyrics, this song has gone viral with memes going positive after the hate campaign! For a change they have been having a ball with memes on the lyrics with Tehas Nehas, Konkan ki machlee and chikni Chameli ruling over the social media.

Have a look at one of the memes right here:

This was quite evident as the talented duo have been given their dues by the netizens who have all along appreciated talent and good content. The Taporiness of the lyrics , hummable tune and some fantastic choreography has increased the hotness quotient of this electric song.

It was really sad to see the Khaali Peeli comments with malicious intent that was being passed in the media. Hope the audience see through such malice and support the young generation, commented the makers of the movie.

