Khaali Peeli Trailer: Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are here to take you on a crazy ride

The wait is finally over as the makers of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli have finally dropped the trailer of the film. Packed with high octane action sequences, the trailer instantly grabs attention as we get introduced to Ishaan and Ananya's characters and their refreshing chemistry. While Ishaan (Blackie) and Ananya (Pooja) play star crossed lovers, who finally meet after several years, it's actor Jaideep Ahlawat who's introduced to us as the villain.

Watch the trailer of Khaali Peeli:

Portraying the role of Yusuf, Ahlawat looks promising and is already getting hailed as the Hindi cinema's new baddie. Right from the on-point 'Bambaiya' dialect of the film's lead stars to intense stunts, combined with some gorgeous backdrops of the Mumbai city, Khaali Peeli trailer is undoubtedly every modern cinema lover's dream.

The trailer is already trending on social media and getting various retweets and shares. It's exciting how the film's director Maqbool Khan has impressively brought together such different and talented actors together in one frame and made it look so good. A young, masala Bollywood film with an ode the Mumbai of the '90s.

Helmed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studios. It's going to be the first-ever Bollywood film to have a simultaneous multi-format release on 2nd October 2020 on a new service called Zee Plex. With the new offering, the viewers will be able to watch the film in the comfort of their home.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news