Khali Bali - A horror comedy with a Superstar crew

The Indian film industry has successfully entertained Indian audiences across generations with multiple genres. However one genre that has failed to strike a chord atleast with the hindi film industry apart from a few projects as an exception is horror. While horror comedy as a genre has rarely been even attempted.

At times when the film industry is choosing to create big budget films only with proven recipe or for meagre entertainment and masala content, lets leave it to someone like Kamal Kishor Mishra to pull off a special one. The producer is excited to share that 'Khali Bali', his upcoming horror comedy produced under the One Entertainment Films banner is ready for release.

The film marks a debut of sorts for the original He-man of Indian cinema - Dharmendra Sir as it marks the first time he would be seen in a horror comedy. Khali Bali the film also stars Asrani, Kainaat Arora, Rajniesh Duggal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaj, Brijendra Kalra, Yogesh Lakhani, Ekta Jain & Yasmeen Khan. Furthermore, this movie marks the comeback of the Roja Fame yester year superstar Madhoo.

The cast and the genre adds to the excitement around the project for the masses and the expectations are high with this one. We enquired with Kamal about his choice and if he believed it was a risk and he promptly replied, "Cinema is an experience where the creator and the crew shared an experience with the audience. They laugh, cry and enjoy together. Experiment is in many ways the soul of cinema as the audiences collectively evolve with time and thw creators should not be left lagging behind. Also, the crew of this project boasts of hevay experience. We look forward to entertaining the masses with the release of Khali Bali."

With this the producer signed off and we promise to share more about this as soon as we hear about it.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news





This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever