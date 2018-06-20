Khalid, Rukhsar to recreate 'Rim jhim' moment on TV

Mariam Khan -- Reporting Live shows the story of eight-year-old Mariam and her quirky tale and creative mind

Rukhsar Rehman

Actors Khalid Siddiqui and Rukhsar Rehman will recreate Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koiralas "Rim jhim rim jhim" romantic number for an upcoming sequence in "Mariam Khan -- Reporting Live". In an upcoming sequence, the show will delve into the love story of Majaaz and Madeeha -- Khalid and Rukhsar's characters -- and this scene will be a part of this flashback sequence.

"I am really excited about the sequence. We are scheduled to shoot in a few days and I am already prepping for it," Khalid said in a statement to IANS. The Star Plus show tells the story of eight-year-old Mariam and her quirky tale and creative mind.

