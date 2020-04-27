Khan Anwar is all set to kickstart his Bollywood career with Abhishek Archana Srivastava's music album

Every person has a different approach towards making a mark in Bollywood. While some get into it through strong connections, some get the break with small roles and some people enter the glamour world by making a lot of wealth. Today we tell you about Khan Anwar, who is all set to star in a feature Music album. Khan is an entrepreneur who has signed Abhishek Archana Srivastava's upcoming music album. He was earlier seen in Abhishek's music video 'Tum Kaho Toh' which was directed by Dinesh Soi. The music video was a huge hit as it made its place in the top 50 videos on YouTube and was trending for almost a week.

It is not known to many that Khan Anwar is among the top 10 businessmen in Uttar Pradesh. He has his ventures in several fields. Khan has his own hotel in Lucknow and is also associated with construction work. Moreover, he also has his visa consultancy office in Uttar Pradesh and is simultaneously managing many other businesses. One such venture is his own hotel in Malaysia. At the age of 23, Khan has learned many tactics of business and looks like now he is all set to enter the film industry with a bang.

However, Srivastava will start shooting for the album after the lockdown gets lifted. Meanwhile, Anwar is leaving no stone unturned and is working hard for his project. Amidst the lockdown, the actor is working out at home and is preparing himself for the role. When asked about the project, Anwar said, "Yes! I am a part of the album and I am really excited about it. The details cannot be revealed as of now, but we will start shooting after the Coronavirus crisis comes to an end. I am really waiting to shoot for the music video." Well, let's wait for what new surprise Anwar Khan has after signing his project.

