Khanolkar Memorial tennis at SPG

Shivaji Park Gymkhana (SPG) will be conducting the late PS Khanolkar Memorial-SPG tennis tournament, exclusively for tennis markers and assistant coaches at the Gymkhana courts on May 27. This tournament is organised in memory of 'Dada' Khanolkar who was instrumental in organising tennis events at the Gymkhana.

The main purpose of this tournament is to encourage tennis markers and assistant coaches and provide them an opportunity to compete with each other. For further details, contact Sanjay Patel (9820241351) or Ramu (9029252456). Participants can also register at the Shivaji Park Gymkhana office on or before May 19 from 10am to 5pm.

