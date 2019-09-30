Khanvel Resort - Paradise re-visited

Spread over 30 acres of lush green landscape, Khanvel Resort is a Three Star resort in Silvassa (Silvassa is the capital of Dadra and Nagar Haveli). Just 3 hours drive distance from Mumbai, Surat Nasik, Khanvel Resort has 175 rooms and 8 apartments. Rooms are classified as Deluxe Rooms, Club Rooms, Super Deluxe, Deluxe Cottages, River Side Cottages, Gulmohar Suites and Green Acres Apartments which can accommodate more than 650 people.

Amenities like spa, 2 swimming pools, mini-water park, garden area, toddlers room, 2 multi-cuisine restaurants namely Emerald and Lotus, coffee shop (lobby lounge), games area makes stay for all age group awesome. Besides, there is a board games cabinet to add value to your stay. Our outdoor lawns have the capacity of hosting events for more than 1000 people at a time. The lobby lounge is the perfect venue to get your friends along to make them enjoy the view while you sip in our World-class cocktails.

The average length of stay for an ideal period is two nights. Beside leisure guests, Khanvel Resort is also a perfect venue for MICE (Meetings Incentives Conferences and Exhibition) events. With 12 banquet halls of different sizes, Khanvel Resort can accommodate up to 650 people in its grand ballroom which is a World-class pillar-less architecture perfect for hosting a product launch, annual meets, sales meet, rewards and recognition events, social group meets, training, webinar's and corporate exhibitions and parties. Since Khanvel is close to metro cities, it provides an awesome venue for destination weddings too. From smaller functions like rooka function, matrimonial meetings to a full-fledged wedding for more than 2 days can be done seamlessly at Khanvel Resort.

Pre-wedding events like bachelor’s party, spinster's party can be worthy if hosted at Khanvel Resort. With close proximity to Mumbai Khanvel provides an ideal setting for young couples to get in their cars head towards the awesome paradise where a holiday is worthwhile every money spent. Socials groups now have a beautiful destination to host their community events and picnics in Silvassa. Overall Khanvel Resort is an awesome place which offers everything for every age group. Head fast as Mother Nature is your host at Khanvel Resort, Silvassa.

Sightseeing

For those looking to do so some local sightseeing, there’s a lot to explore here like:

Dudhani Lake

Located around 20 km from Khanvel, Dudhani is a beautiful lake with boating facility for tourists. A visit to Dadra and Nagar Haveli is highly recommended to tourists visiting Silvassa.

Vasona Lion Safari

One of the most popular things to do here is to go on a Lion Safari. Visitors are driven inside the Lion Safari Wildlife Park in vans with net mesh screens for admiring the Asiatic Lions in their natural habitat.

Swaminarayan Temple

Located around 20 km from the resort, this temple is famous, especially among the Gujarati devotees.

Vanganga Lake Garden

Just 5 km from the capital city Silvassa, Vanganga Lake Garden is heaven for nature lovers.

