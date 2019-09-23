MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Khar Gym-All Mumbai Table Tennis tourney from Wednesday

Updated: Sep 23, 2019, 11:03 IST | A correspondent

Anannya and Chinmaya were winners of the youth girls and boys singles titles at the Maharashtra state ranking table tennis tournament held at Thane last week

Khar Gym-All Mumbai Table Tennis tourney from Wednesday
This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Maharashtra's top juniors like Anannya Basak and Chinmaya Somiya are among the 400 odd participants in the Khar Gymkhana-All Mumbai 4-Star Ranking Table Tennis tournament, which gets underway at Khar Gymkhana from Wednesday. Anannya and Chinmaya were winners of the youth girls and boys singles titles at the Maharashtra state ranking table tennis tournament held at Thane last week. Also in the fray are seasoned stalwarts like Bhavesh Apte, Jignesh Rahatwal, Mandar Hardikar, Charvi Kawle, Senohra D'Souza and Shweta Parte.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

sports newskharmumbai

Masterclass with Former National champion Kamlesh Mehta

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK