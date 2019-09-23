Khar Gym-All Mumbai Table Tennis tourney from Wednesday

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Maharashtra's top juniors like Anannya Basak and Chinmaya Somiya are among the 400 odd participants in the Khar Gymkhana-All Mumbai 4-Star Ranking Table Tennis tournament, which gets underway at Khar Gymkhana from Wednesday. Anannya and Chinmaya were winners of the youth girls and boys singles titles at the Maharashtra state ranking table tennis tournament held at Thane last week. Also in the fray are seasoned stalwarts like Bhavesh Apte, Jignesh Rahatwal, Mandar Hardikar, Charvi Kawle, Senohra D'Souza and Shweta Parte.

