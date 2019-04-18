Khar police registers NC against Kim Sharma for not paying house help

crime

The house help Namrata Solanki has been working as Bollywood actress Kim Sharma's house help for the last six months

Kim Sharma

The Khar police have registered a non-cognisable (NC) offence against actor Kim Sharma for allegedly not paying her house help Namrata Solanki for a month. Senior Inspector of Khar police station Sanjay More confirmed the matter and said, "Solanki approached us on Tuesday claiming that Sharma had refused to pay her last month's salary. She said that Sharma has threatened to implicate her in false cases if she makes an issue of it. So we have registered an NC."

Solanki has been working as Sharma's house help for the last six months. Sharma remained unavilable for comment. Last year, the Vile Parle police had seized a Range Rover from Sharma's possession.

The car belonged to a Rajasthan-based businessman, Dilip Kumar Parwani, a friend of Sharma's estranged husband Ali Punjani. Kumar had registered a complaint in this regard at Khar police station in September 2017.

