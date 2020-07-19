Khar store stocks all your Coronavirus gear

If you want your mask to be a statement, the options at Corona Store are many. Equipment can also be personalised, says owner Suraj Lalchandani. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

If you happen to be passing through 14th road in Khar West, adjoining Linking Road, a 200 square-feet store, which earlier used to be a salon—but now has a newly minted board that reads 'Corona Store' with the kicker 'Prevention Is The New Normal'—is likely to catch your eye. Opened for business about a week ago, it is probably the city's first standalone shop where people can purchase all their Coronavirus-related prevention equipment such as masks, PPE kits, sanitisers as well as personalised kits that can be used on a daily basis.

Store owner Sooraj Lalchandani, 34, says the idea is to allow people the convenience of shopping for disinfectants, sanitiser stands, gloves and masks under one roof. And allow for customisation and variety to make room for fashion choices.

"We have everything, ranging from personalised masks and kits that can be used for branding purposes, to cheetah-printed masks, fashion masks, N95 masks. Basically, anything that is trending will be available here," he adds. "If someone wants equipment branded or personalised for their office workers, that too is a service we offer."

Two-and-a-half months in the making, the store, says Lalchandani, also offers kits at discounted rates. A mask that is available at, say, Rs 15 at most places, will be available for Rs 10 here, he claims. "Today, it's all about using these products on a daily basis," explains Lalachandani, a BCom graduate from HR College of Arts and Commerce. "If you are wearing a nice shirt for a work-from-home meeting, you would want a nice mask that matches." The store also has ready-to-carry kits that are a mix of sanitiser, mask, and gloves—equipment one needs on a daily basis when stepping out—all packed in a reusable zip lock bag and priced at Rs 40.

The store also stocks sanitisers and PPE kits among other essentials

