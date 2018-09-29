Kharghar youths meet with an accident on expressway; 1 dead and 3 injured

national

The three injured are undergoing treatment in a Mumbai hospital, say Lonavla cops

The car the four were travelling in

Alcohol and a joyride just don't make a good cocktail, and four Kharghar youths realised this the hard way, after meeting with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in the wee hours of yesterday.

One of them died on the spot, while the others are undergoing treatment in a Mumbai hospital. The police have identified the deceased as Manish Ramesh Pritwani, 25, while the injured are Santosh Patil, 23, Bhakt Patil, 24, and Amol Kunte, 25, all of whom were rushed to a Lonavla hospital first and later shifted to one in Mumbai. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Lonavla City police station, which falls under the jurisdiction of Pune Rural police.



The team of Shiv Durga trekkers that helped the police in the rescue operation

Around 3.58 am on Friday, the Lonavla City police along with Shiv Durga trekkers received a call from a youth, who said his vehicle had careened off into a deep pit in the nearby forest area, and that he and his friends were trapped inside. The police and trekkers rushedto the spot and, after a three-hour operation, managed to bring the four out.

Senior inspector B R Patil said, "All four had left for a joyride from Kharghar around 9.30 pm on Thursday in an XUV, driven by Pritwani, and taken the Expressway. Later, they headed towards Bhushi dam. It is suspected that all four were drunk, and their plan was to see the sunrise at Lion's Point.

"At an S curve on the Expressway, Pritwani lost control over the vehicle and jumped the divider, landing in the 150-ft-deep pit. The rain prolonged the search operation, but we managed to rescue them with the help of the trekkers."

The trekkers who helped in the rescue operation are Rohit Vartak, Yogesh Umbre, Rajendra Kadu, Anand Gawde, Samir Joshi, Pranay Ambure, Rahul Deshmukh, Ashok Umbre, Pravin Deshmukh, Mahesh Masane, Raju Patil, Vaishnavi Bhangre, Dinesh Pawar, Sahebrao Chavan, Abhijit Borkar and Sunil Gaikwad.

