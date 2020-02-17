Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty all set to be back with a bang on this date!

After months of the craziness and madness of Bigg Boss, it's now time for another reality show that we all love- Khatron Ke Khiladi, which is gearing up for its tenth season. And blockbuster director Rohit Shetty is all set to return as the host. And he has even announced this on his Instagram account.

Taking to his account, he wrote the date on which the show will start airing on television and we are not going to spoil the fun for you. And we must confess, the filmmaker looks deadly and dangerous in this announcement. No surprises he's known for some hardcore action.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram 22•02•2020 #khatronkekhiladi A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty) onFeb 16, 2020 at 4:53am PST

As far as the list of the contestants is concerned, it will have Adaa Khan, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame, Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, and Balraj Syal. The show began in July 2008 with Akshay Kumar, arguably the biggest action hero of Bollywood and went on to be hosted by Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. Let's see how successful the show turns out to be, given it's the tenth season.

