Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India finale: Rohit Shetty designs an explosive Bollywood-style heist stunt

Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India will see a high-octane, power-packed finale as the contestants compete with each other to claim the champion's trophy. The finale weekend will see Rithvik Dhanjani join the contestants and give them some hilarious, undoable Yoga poses before they go for their stunts.

The contestants will face some of their biggest fears including some rather ferocious creepy crawlies. Harsh Limbacchiya will face his moment of truth as he comes face to face with fearful pythons considering snakes are his biggest fear.

Khatron Ke Khiladi limited edition Grand finale will see one of the biggest stunts designed by Rohit Shetty in this season. The stunt will be a full Bollywood movie action pack kind of stunt where the contestants will have to find a stolen necklace. They will be racing against the clock as they face explosions, car blasts and shattering glass to finally reach the destination.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India is a show that is a mix of action, entertainment and full filmy drama. While the show has its moments of adrenaline-pumping, scary stunts, there is always a fun track accompanying the stunts. Now in the finale weekend, the excitement levels in the show have reached its peak.

To watch the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India, tune in to COLORS on 29th - 30th August 2020 at 9 pm.

