Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India: When Bharti Singh was asked to do romantic scene with an Iguana

A still of Bharti Singh from the upcoming episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India, Picture Courtesy: PR

Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India is a show that is a mix of action, entertainment and full filmy drama. While the show has its moments of adrenaline-pumping, scary stunts, there is always a fun track accompanying the stunts. Now in the finale weekend, the excitement levels in the show has reached its peak. In the most recent track of the show, comedian Bharti Singh got face to face with a very special 'hero' to recreate a romantic scene.

In the Saturday episode, Bharti will be given a task to re-create a romantic scene with an Iguana. She will be the village belle while the Iguana is her 'gaon ka chora'! While Bharti agrees to do the scene at the start with full gusto, it seems she might have bitten off more than she can chew. At the same time, hubby Harsh Limbachiyaa adds to her fear by tickling her, making her seem like the Iguana is on her back.

Will she be able to re-create a successful, romance-fuelled scene? Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India to find out how Bharti's romance goes!

