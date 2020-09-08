Khawar Awan took FINELLI to a great height in a short while

FINELLI found in 2019, becomes a known brand of Switzerland in a short while

What you would want to know the first is what is it, and how did the name come?

Well FINELLI is a cloth designing brand found by Khawar Awan when he was just 19. And it's known for designing fashionable and stylish clothes according to today's generation with giving the finest details. The name FINELLI came from the famous sculptor Giuliano Finelli. He was famous for his elegant sculptures, carving even the the tiny details in the finest way.

The founder Khawar Awan dreamt of becoming a professional cricket player but destiny wanted to take him somewhere else. He got a shoulder injury and had to opt something else. So he decided to go for something he has been always passionate about and that was designing. He had been designing clothes for himself since he was 17.

The latest collection was launched on 19th if June. As environment also stands as a factor to which they care for, they always try making their clothing more sustainable, without ignoring the quality as they to keep the clothes long lasting. So the collection was decided to be made up of upcycled fabrics.

Some of their designs are sold out within just 10 days. And now in a very short while FINELLI is a known brand of Switzerland.

You can visit website by clicking here.

