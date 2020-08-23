Khel Ratna Rohit Sharma to fans: This wouldn't be possible without your support

India's ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday dedicated his Khel Ratna award to all his fans for their unwavering support, saying this "wouldn't have been possible" without them. Rohit, along with paddler Manika Batra, women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, wrestler Vinesh Phogat and para-athlete T Mariyappan were this year awarded the country's highest sporting honour.

"It's been a wonderful ride and to receive such a sporting honour is a great privilege and I am very happy about it and I owe this to you all. Without your support, it wouldn't have been possible," India's white-ball vice-captain said on Twitter. Rohit is the fourth cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli to receive the prestigious award.

Thank you for all your wishes and lots of love. pic.twitter.com/vbKaTbfwd7 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 22, 2020

"Keep supporting and I promise to bring much more laurels for the country. "Since we are practising social distancing, a virtual hug from me to all of you guys," said the man who hit an unprecedented five hundreds in a single ODI World Cup during the 2019 edition in England.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever