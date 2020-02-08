Khichadia Trophy: SVIS clinch U-16 title at Khar Gym
Chasing 248, the Bandra side collapsed against tight bowling by medium pacer Varad Vaze (4-30) and offie Ayush Jethawa (3-10) to be bundled out for 70 in 17.3 overs.
Skipper Ayush Jethwa led from the front as Swami Vivekanand International School (Borivli) beat IES New English School (Bandra) by 177 runs in the final of the 45-over B Khichadia-Khar Gymkhana Suburban Schools U-16 Cricket tournament played at the Khar Gymkhana recently.
This is SVIS's second trophy of the season, having won the U-14 Giles Shield title last month. Opting to bat, SVIS lost three wickets, but Ayush Vartak (64) and Jethawa (48) shared a crucial 106-run stand as the Borivli school scored 247 in 44.3 overs.
