Search

Khichadia Trophy: SVIS clinch U-16 title at Khar Gym

Updated: Feb 08, 2020, 11:51 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Chasing 248, the Bandra side collapsed against tight bowling by medium pacer Varad Vaze (4-30) and offie Ayush Jethawa (3-10) to be bundled out for 70 in 17.3 overs.

The victorious SVIS (Borivli) side at Khar Gymkhana recently
The victorious SVIS (Borivli) side at Khar Gymkhana recently

Skipper Ayush Jethwa led from the front as Swami Vivekanand International School (Borivli) beat IES New English School (Bandra) by 177 runs in the final of the 45-over B Khichadia-Khar Gymkhana Suburban Schools U-16 Cricket tournament played at the Khar Gymkhana recently.

This is SVIS's second trophy of the season, having won the U-14 Giles Shield title last month. Opting to bat, SVIS lost three wickets, but Ayush Vartak (64) and Jethawa (48) shared a crucial 106-run stand as the Borivli school scored 247 in 44.3 overs.

Chasing 248, the Bandra side collapsed against tight bowling by medium pacer Varad Vaze (4-30) and offie Ayush Jethawa (3-10) to be bundled out for 70 in 17.3 overs.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK