Khloe Kardashian kicks boyfriend Tristan out of her home for cheating her when pregnant

American reality television star Khloe Kardashian has kicked basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson out of her plush Ohio mansion



Khloe Kardashian

American reality television star Khloe Kardashian has kicked basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson out of her plush Ohio mansion. According to British tabloid, The Daily Mail, Khloe, who recently delivered her first child, Trune with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, has been very upset with him over allegations that he was romantically involved with at least five different women while she was pregnant.



Tristan Thompson

But there is a chance the couple will make peace, says a source: "All this woman ever wanted was a baby. She's trying to not let this pain and humiliation overshadow the most incredible moment of her life."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates