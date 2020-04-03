Khloe Kardashian may get back with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but only for another baby

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian may reconcile with her ex-boyfriend and basketball player Tristan Thompson since she wants to have another baby.



Khloe, 35, Tristan, 29, and their daughter, True, are currently together due to the Coronavirus lockdown. "They've been secretly spending lots of time together as Tristan tries to persuade her to take him back. But Khloe is worried how it will look if she takes him back, but she's also desperate for baby No. 2 and it's really clouding her judgement," a source told British tabloid, The Sun.

"Khloe tries to be breezy with her friends and family, saying she will take him back to get another baby and if he cheats on her again then she'll kick him out, no big deal, because it's all about the baby," the source added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates