Khloe Kardashian misses being pregnant

Khloe Kardashian who gave birth to her daughter True - whom she has with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson - five months ago, said she misses the days before her child was born

Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian revealed that she misses her pregnancy phase because it gave her an excuse to be "antisocial". The 34-year-old star, who gave birth to her daughter True - whom she has with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson - five months ago, said she misses the days before her child was born, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She took to Twitter and wrote: "I miss being pregnant for a few reasons but I really miss being pregnant because I used to have an excuse to be antisocial and go to bed early and not feel any type of way."

Khloe has quickly regained her pre-pregnancy figure since giving birth.

