Khloe Kardashian plans to put down her phone

Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian says she has decided to put her phone down and live in the moment.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star took to Twitter to share her decision to put down her phone to live in the moment with her 20-month-old daughter True, whom she has with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Hi loves!! I hope you all are enjoying every moment with your loved ones!! Slow down and take in every moment! I've been staying off my phone and living in every minute with my baby. Time seems to be going by faster and faster," she posted.

Her decision to put her phone down means she probably won't be documenting her life on Instagram as much as before, but the 35-year-old recently teased that she and True could be set to get their own reality TV show.

In a scene on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians", Khloe, her momager Kris Jenner, and some producers sat down to help her "finalise the show that (she's) developing".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates