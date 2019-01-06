Khloe Kardashian says another child would make her feel even more complete

hollywood

Khloe Kardashian claimed that she feels complete after giving birth to daughter True but another child would make her even more complete

Khloe Kardashian

American reality star Khloe Kardashian claimed that she feels complete after giving birth to daughter True but another child would make her even more complete. A fan asked the reality star on Twitter if she has given any thoughts for more children, "Are you thinking about having another baby?" the fan wrote.

Kardashian replied, "Goodness I don"t know! I love her so much and I"m so complete because of her!" She went on to add, "I could only imagine another one would make me feel even more complete but I just don"t know."

"I guess only time will tell and whatever God wants for me," the 34-year-old star replied. Earlier in May, the star and her beau Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson welcomed their first baby, True, and the couple gave hints that they are trying for another baby but Khloe is not pregnant yet.

"Kardashian and Thompson are trying for another baby, she isn't pregnant yet, but they are actively trying. Khloe loves being a mom. She wants True to have a sibling," a source told US Weekly.

The source further added that "nothing will stop" the Good American designer from expanding her family with Thomson. "In her mind she and Tristan are fine," informed the source. The news comes amidst reports that their relationship is going through a rough patch in recent times.

