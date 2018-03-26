Khloe Kardashian still mourns the loss of her pet labrador Goober

Canadian basketball star Tristan Thompson's girlfriend Khloe Kardashian continues to mourn the loss of her pet labrador, two months after he passed away



Khloe Kardashian

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson's actress girlfriend Khloe Kardashian still can't get over the death of her pet dog Gabbana. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a throwback selfie with her black labrador (top left), she nicknamed Goober, who passed away in January. The blonde beauty captioned a picture of them sitting by the pool: "I miss you Goober."



Tristan Thompson

Last month, Khloe's boyfriend Tristan, with whom she is expecting her first child, had a paw-shaped flower tribute made in memory of Gabbana.

The Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player lifted her spirits with the 'thoughtful' memorial. Alongside the flowers posted on Instagram, Khloe wrote: "Thank you baby for being so thoughtful! This gorgeous arrangement brightened up my day! You are the sweetest my love (sic)."

I miss you Goober ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) onMar 24, 2018 at 4:32pm PDT

