Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson back together after split?

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are back together after a split in 2019. According to a report in People magazine, a source was quoted as saying that the Cleveland Cavaliers basketballer and Khloe "are very much together and Khloe is beyond happy."

As per the report, the the couple have been quarantining together with their daughter True in Los Angeles during the Coronavirus pandemic. "They have been living in kind of a bubble and Khloe enjoys it," the source said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news