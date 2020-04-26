Khloe Kardashian unsure about wanting Tristan Thompson to be her sperm donor

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, who has daughter True, two, with basketball player ex-partner Tristan Thompson wants to have more kids. But she is unsure if she wants Tristan to be her sperm donor.

Speaking in a preview of the E! reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe said: "I've been taking hormone injections for about five days and the injection process has been fine. Dr Huang was saying the bonus of doing embryos is you get to see what are your stronger embryos, which are healthy, you get to already know all that by mixing them with sperm. Which I do have a sperm donor."

But Khloe is worried about the future and said there is a possibility of her changing her mind and wants to have a baby with her new partner rather than go for Tristan.



Tristan and True Thompson

"You never know like if in three years I get married to someone and I'm like, 'You know what? I don't want that.' It's weird, because Tristan and I, we're not together. I don't know which way to go," she added.

