Khloe Kardashian wants sister Kim to be daughter's guardian angel

other-sports

Khloe wants sister Kim to be the legal guardian to her daughter with NBA star Thompson; sibling Kourtney disappointed

True Thompson

Keeping Up with The Kardashians star Khloe is keen that her elder sister Kim should become the legal guardian of her daughter True with basketball player Tristan Thompson.

"I can't make anything official until the baby is born, but I am going to probably have Kim as the legal guardian if God forbid something happens. Just because I don't know my parenting style until I have a baby, but from what I envision my parenting style to be, I do feel it will be more like Kim.



Kim Kardashian

"A little more stricter... watching Kim be a mom, I really respect her parenting skills. Not that I don't respect Kourtney's. I really relate to how Kim parents more," Khloe recalled what she spoke before the birth of True, according to a report in Female First.



Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian

Meanwhile, sister Kourtney has admitted she is a bit upset by Khloe's decision. "I mean, I'm a bit disappointed that I'm not the guardian. You never know, Khloe might switch back to me," said Kourtney.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates