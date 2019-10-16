Khloe Kardashian: Won't come between ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and daughter True

American model Khloe Kardashian has vowed not to come in between her ex-boyfriend and basketball star Tristan Thompson and their daughter, True as she wants him to be happy with her. Khloe, 35, and Tristan, 28, who parents to True, 18 months, broke up in February after the cager was caught kissing a family friend.

"It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, 'No, 'cause you hurt me.' But he never hurt True. And I will never come in between their relationship," Khloe said during a chat with British podcaster Jay Shetty.

