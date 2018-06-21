Khloe Kardashian's family forgives Tristan for allegedly cheating on her

However, all is well now. A source said: "Everyone is back on board. The family have given a second chance and so far, it's been working for them. Khloe's family is all about forgiveness."

American television star Khloe Kardashian's family has finally forgiven her basketball beau Tristan Thompson for his alleged cheating scandal. Kardashian had a stressful time with the Cleveland Cavaliers star, who was caught seemingly getting close to another woman just days before she gave birth to their daughter True back in April. However, all is well now. A source said: "Everyone is back on board. The family have given a second chance and so far, it's been working for them. Khloe's family is all about forgiveness."

Earlier Khloe Kardashian wanted her sister Kim Kardashian to make up with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson for the sake of her new born daughter True. Khloe was forced to step in to make sure there's no animosity between her sibling and her partner after they unfollowed one another on their social networking sites when video footage of the 27-year-old basketball player appearing to kiss another woman in a nightclub was leaked online.

"Khloe is desperate for them all to let bygones be bygones. She is starting to plan True's christening and doesn't want there to be any bad vibes between Kim and Tristan. Kim and her sisters were her rock when she was heartbroken over the 'cheating' allegations, but she has decided to try to make things work for Tristan, and really wants Kim and Tristan to draw a line under their feud," a source told thesun.co.uk.

Kim, 37, had made her feelings for Thomspson clear as she branded his behaviour "f***ed up" when she appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show".

