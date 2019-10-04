Khodadad Yazdegardi: You have to get into the system to clean it

Khodadad Yazdegardi, the vice-president and cricket secretary of Parsee Gymkhana, will be hoping to get the same kind of support today as he got when he led the movement to remove the Ajit Agarkar-headed Mumbai's senior selection committee in March this year for not watching enough local cricket.

Yazdegardi will make his maiden foray into Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) administration if he gets elected in the Apex Council during today's MCA elections.

"I felt passionate about the selectors issue. I got tremendous support from club members and the selectors were forced to resign. After that, a lot of club members and maidan cricket lovers insisted that I contest in the elections," Yazdegardi told mid-day yesterday.

He added: "You have to get into the system to clean it. One of my main aims is to start a club league for women. Their matches will be held at the gymkhanas where there are proper facilities. Our maidans need to be upgraded massively too, especially on the hygiene, sanitation and clean drinking water front. Transparency in MCA's functioning and allotment of tickets/passes is an important issue to address. And most importantly, we will introduce a system wherein veterans like Nari Contractor do not have to stand in a queue at the MCA office to collect their pass for matches. It should be delivered to their residence," said Yazdegardi.

