Khuda Haafiz: Stuntman on Jackie Chan's team trains Shiv Panditt

Set to feature in the upcoming actioner, Khuda Haafiz, Shiv Panditt, as an Arab commando, will be seen pulling off a series of high-octane stunts.

Apart from undergoing a rigorous physical training routine, he upped his skills under the guidance of renowned action director Andy Long Nguyen, who has been associated with films of Hollywood icon, Jackie Chan. "Andy's style of action, professionalism and his eye for detail is mind-blowing. He, along with his team, made shooting difficult action scenes seem like a piece of cake. It was interesting to see that while he made us execute difficult stunts, he ensured all safety [measures] were in place," says the actor, who learnt hand-to-hand combat routines, and martial art forms like the Keysi fighting technique, seen in the Batman franchise, and Krav Maga, involving close-quarter combat and grappling moves.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news