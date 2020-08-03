Khuda Hafiz Title Song: Vidyut Jammwal's search for his wife continues!

Just days after releasing the melodious song Jaan Ban Gaye, the makers of Khuda Haafiz have another treat for fans who are eagerly waiting for the movie to release. Today marks the launch of the title track of the movie

The title 'Khuda Haafiz' signifies 'May god protect you' and this melodious track does complete justice to it. The song evokes the sentiments of hope and the power of love in this beautiful, expressive composition. The track is a perfect blend of love, melancholy and longing.

With music composed, arranged & created by Mithoon; the intense track is sung by Vishal Dadlani and the lyrics are penned by Sayeed Quadri.

Have a look at the song right here:

Producer Abhishek Pathak from Panorama Studios International shares, "The title track conveys a hope that love will find a way to overcome any problem; Sayeed Quadri's lyrics and Mithoon's music depict this sentiment in the truest sense."

Singer Vishal Dadlani adds, "Having had just a few conversations with Mithoon before this, I knew his heart is real. When I sang for him, I realised that every song he does carries that honesty and depth. His music washes any singer clean of pretense and hype, and helps one to find an almost-forgotten purity."

Khuda Haafiz is the third movie slated to release under Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex. The movie features Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, and Shiv Panditt. It is written & directed by Faruk Kabir and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak (Panorama Studios International) and Music by Mithoon on Zee Music. Khuda Haafiz is set to release on August 14, 2020 only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

