Khuda Hafiz: Vidyut Jammwal has something special for fans as the film gears up for its release

Actor Vidyut Jammwal and director Faruk Kabir's much anticipated movie, Khuda Haafiz, is all set to release on Disney+Hotstar VIP tomorrow on August 14. To make it a special viewing experience for all his fans, Vidyut will be going live on the platform along with the director Faruk Kabir to watch and interact with them.

This is what he tweeted about the news, have a look right here:

Calling all Jammwal-LIONS to the First Day First show of KHUDA HAAFIZ!

Watch & Chat with me & @faruk_kabir LIVE, only on Disney+Hotstar app & Instagram 14th August,7 pm!

Mark your calendars, waiting to see you all!#KhudaHaafiz streaming from 14th August only on @DisneyplusHSVIP pic.twitter.com/wMHAKhbZSK — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) August 13, 2020

Khuda Haafiz is the third movie slated to release under Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex. The movie features Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, and Shiv Panditt. It is written & directed by Faruk Kabir and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak (Panorama Studios International) and Music by Mithoon on Zee Music. Khuda Haafiz is set to release on August 14 on Disney+Hotstar VIP.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news