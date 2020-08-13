Search

Khuda Hafiz: Vidyut Jammwal has something special for fans as the film gears up for its release

Published: Aug 13, 2020, 12:49 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

As Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Hafiz is all set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on August 14, the actor has something special for all his fans!

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Vidyut Jammwal
Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Vidyut Jammwal

Actor Vidyut Jammwal and director Faruk Kabir's much anticipated movie, Khuda Haafiz, is all set to release on Disney+Hotstar VIP tomorrow on August 14. To make it a special viewing experience for all his fans, Vidyut will be going live on the platform along with the director Faruk Kabir to watch and interact with them.

This is what he tweeted about the news, have a look right here:

Khuda Haafiz is the third movie slated to release under Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex. The movie features Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, and Shiv Panditt. It is written & directed by Faruk Kabir and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak (Panorama Studios International) and Music by Mithoon on Zee Music. Khuda Haafiz is set to release on August 14 on Disney+Hotstar VIP.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK