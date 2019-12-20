Khushi Kapoor is home for Christmas; Janhvi Kapoor can't handle the happiness

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor share an extremely close bond. Now that Khushi resides in the US due to her studies, elder sis Janhvi misses her. The Dhadak actress keeps visiting the US every opportunity she gets to spend time with Khushi.

In a recent post shared by Janhvi on Instagram, we can see that Khushi is back home in time for Christmas and it's all excitement and joy. Janhvi Kapoor evidently can't control her emotions and hugs her sister in a leap! Check out the photo below:

It's heart-warming to see the love and affection the two sisters have for each other. After their mum, actress Sridevi passed away in 2018, the sisters have been through everything together and have backed each other in everything they've done. Not only this, but they have also been pillars of strength and support for papa Boney Kapoor.

On the work front, Janhvi has quite a few film projects in her kitty currently. She has a biopic titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in the pipeline, where she plays the titular character; the film is set to hit theatres on March 6, 2020. Janhvi also has a horror-comedy titled RoohiAfza with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Besides these films, Janhvi has the much-awaited Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan, and Karan Johar's Takht, which stars an ensemble cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and others.

