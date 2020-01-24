Khushi Shah teams up with Malhar Thakar for a romantic Music Video, have a look

Khushi Shah who is currently garnering praises for the trailer of her upcoming next has another treat for her fans. The actress shared a poster of her Punjabi music video titled Aazmake Na Dekhi alongside Malhar Thakar. The poster showcases Khushi and Malhar having a romantic face-off and fans are excited to witness the song already!

Malhar Thakar who stunned everyone with his debut film 'Chhello Divas' as a leading hero shared great chemistry with Khushi Shah. The duo is all set to treat the masses with their romantic ballad which is set to be out soon. Khushi Shah is currently gearing up for her upcoming horror comedy, Affraa Taffri. The actress is seen playing the character of Sonal and has gone under immense training to get into the skin of her role.

Affraa Taffri is all set to release on February 14, 2020. Apart from the film, Khushi Shah enjoys a huge fan base on social media and has time and again been treating the fans with insights into her life.

