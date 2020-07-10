Kiara Advani bakes cookies for brother Mishaal and we want it too

The lockdown has given us ample time to discover our inner skills and talents and our Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani has rediscovered some of her major hidden talents like baking, sketching. Kiara has earlier baked chocolate cookies that were so mouth-watering and we wished we could gloat on it.

Today the diva had uploaded a letter written by his little yet no so little brother Mishaal which read, “Thank you Alia, for being such a wonderful sister & making the best dessert in the house. Please make some more and god will bless you abundantly. Your loving brother Mishaal (sic)".

Followed by pictures of some appetizing cookies that she baked and how desperately we want them.

Mouth watering, isn't it?

The blockbuster success of Kabir Singh in 2019 gave a new direction to her career and she was rechristened as Preeti by hardcore fans of the actress and the film. It was the second biggest success of last year.

Before Kabir Singh, Advani acted in films like Machine and Fugly. It was the 2018 anthology, Lust Stories, where people sat up to her potential as a performer. Offers began to flood her doorstep and she went on to be a part of films like Guilty and Good Newwz. But that's not all, she also has some really anticipated films coming up in the future. She has Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra, a film on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. She also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, and Indoo Ki Jawaani with Aditya Seal.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news