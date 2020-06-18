Kiara Advani calls herself 'daddy's girl forever' on his birthday, shares adorable pictures with him
Kiara Advani's father is celebrating his birthday today on June 18 and the actress has taken to her Instagram account to write a lovely post and share some adorable pictures!
June 18 is a very special day for Bollywood actress Kiara Advani as her father celebrates his birthday on that day. The actress has taken to her Instagram account to wish him with an adorable post and also shared some unseen and childhood photos of hers that are adorable and hard to resist.
She called herself 'daddy's girl forever'! Have a look at the post right here:
He’s always got my back and I’ve always got his #daddysgirlforever Happy Birthday papa!â¤ï¸
There are two more reasons why the month of June is a very special month for the actress. First being her Bollywood debut Fugly, which recently completed six years on June 13. She even took to her Instagram account to share how she feels on having completed such a long and fulfilling journey that will continue for much longer:
#Throwback to 6 years ago where it all began ð¤©ð¥ðð¬ð¥°ðð¼ My very first film will always be so so special.. so grateful for #fugly @akshaykumar Sir @ashviniyardi @k_sadanand @mohitmarwah @singhvijender @arfilamba @mansha_bahl @jimmysheirgill @sanchitatrivedi @archsada the entire team and all the fans who have been a part of my journey from the very start, I love you allâ¤ï¸
And the second reason is the blockbuster success of Kabir Singh. She may have risen to fame with the anthology, Lust Stories, but stardom arrived at her doorstep with this romantic drama that had Shahid Kapoor with her. The role of Preeti Sikka nearly made her a household name and offers began to pour in from everywhere. She was then seen in Good Newwz and Guilty that came on Netflix this year in March.
She now has some really promising films like Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawaani, Shershaah, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
