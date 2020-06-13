Kiara Advani expresses her desire to work on comedy film directed by Karan Johar

The dazzling Bollywood Diva Kiara Advani who has been basking in the glory of her latest blockbuster ‘Good Newwz’ and ubiquitous appreciation for her performance in ‘Guilty’ recently has expressed her longing to work in a Karan Johar’s directorial comedy. Kiara has grabbed everyone’s eyeballs since her strong and impressive performance in Karan Johar’s much talked about Lust Stories but she would love to collaborate with the ace director for a fun-filled comedy and we can’t wait for this massive collaboration to happen.

Kiara on this context added, ”I keep telling Karan that I want him to direct a comedy. He will be really good because even his love stories are funny and his timing is so perfect. I want to do a comedy with him.” It will be amusing to see Kiara in Karan Johar’s comedy and we bet the audience will love her exploring a new genre as she has time and again proved her versatility and talent.

Kiara has a thrilling line up projects for year 2020, we all loved her phenomenal acting in ‘Guilty’ and are eagerly waiting for her blockbuster Laxmi bomb opposte Akshay Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, Shershah opposite Siddharth Malhotra and Indoo ki Jawani to hit the big screens soon. Now with her wonderful desire to work with Karan in a comedy we hope we get to hear some major announcement anytime soon.

