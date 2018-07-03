Kiara Advani indulges into roadside delicacies and shopping in Hyderabad, see photos

Kiara Advani, who is being praised for her character in the web show, Lust Stories, has been enjoying her day off from work on Hyderabad streets

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is taking the Bollywood and South film industry by storm but that doesn't stop her from hitting the streets and indulging in some road-side shopping and street food bingeing. While most stars are used to a luxurious lifestyle, Kiara took to Hyderabad's streets to shop.

So, when Kiara recently got a break from her busy shooting schedule in Hyderabad, the actress decided to spend the day exploring the streets of Hyderabad and visited the tourist place, located in the heart of Hyderabad – Charminar. She is shooting for her next Telugu film in the city.

Kiara, who has become a toast of Telugu Cinema after scoring a huge success for her debut film - Bharat Ane Nenu, donned a lovely summery ensemble. She covered her head with a dupatta and wore stylish shades to avoid getting noticed. She wandered on the streets of Hyderabad like a localite. The actress not only bought roadside artificial jewellery but also devoured into a few roadside delicacies including ice-cream from the street vendors.

Talking about her experience, Kiara said, "Every time I travel I look forward to exploring the culture and heritage of the place I’m visiting. Over the last year Hyderabad has become second home and every time I had come to the city to shoot, I never really got the time to venture out and discover the beautiful city. This time, fortunately, I had a day off and took my team to do some sightseeing. I finally made a trip to the gorgeous Charminar, where I also shopped a little bit, I also visited the Salar Jung Museum and had dinner at my favourite Chutneys, which my stylist introduced me to."

