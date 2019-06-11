Kiara Advani is the lucky charm for remakes

bollywood

Kiara Advani

Remakes are undoubtedly the hottest trend in Bollywood and it won't be wrong to say that the gorgeous Kiara Advani is the reigning queen of remakes. The talented actress, who has not only left an impression in Bollywood but has also whipped up a storm down South with her debut film – Bharat Ane Nenu, interestingly, is being approached for one remake after the other.

And now, Kiara, who has won the hearts of millions with her remarkably diverse performances, is all set to star in not one but two remakes – Kabir Singh and Laxmmi Bomb. While Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit film – Arjun Reddy, Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of the Tamil horror-comedy – Muni 2: Kanchana.

Talking about the remakes, Kiara said, "I am thrilled to be a part of both these films. I had watched Arjun Reddy much before I was offered the film, absolutely loved the original and was secretly wishing to do an intense romance tic film, little did I know the universe was actually listening and I would get an opportunity to work in its Hindi remake. So, yes I am excited. As for Laaxmi Bomb the script is absolutely unbelievable, it's different from the original and so my producers asked me not to watch the original film Kanchana but I've heard so much about the franchise and I'm aware of how well it's done in Tamil, also the best part is that the directors of both my remake films are the same as the original so I can safely say I'm in the best hands".

The pretty Lust Stories actress, has already received praises galore from all quarters for her never-seen-before de-glam avatar in Kabir Singh promos and her fans are eagerly waiting for the film's release now.

"The character is simple, but it is a strong one. It took a share of internalising to [bring forth] that vulnerability and pureness, at the same time. At times, playing a simple character can be difficult. In the past, I have played expressive and lively roles. That is also how I am, as a person. So, I had to channelise [my emotions] to play this part," says the actor.

As though her nuanced role of Kapoor's love interest wasn't going to demand a fair amount of toil, Advani says jumping into the shoot of the climax scene on the first day posed its own challenge. "That was probably the toughest scene [I had to film] considering that it was [riding] high on emotions. Shahid and I were nervous, but it went off well." Her de-glam avatar implying she had few frills that she could associate with the character, Advani used the scent of the perfume or the earrings she wore when playing Preeti, as factors that drew her back into her world.

Knowing her acting prowess, it won't be a surprise to see her leave an impact once again with both her films. Way to go gal.

