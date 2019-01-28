Kiara Advani makes yet another debut with Dabboo Ratnani's calendar

bollywood

Kiara Advani is all set to make another debut with ace Bollywood photographer, Dabboo Ratnani's calendar.

Kiara Advani with Dabboo Ratnani for the calendar shoot.

Kiara Advani is back in the bay after wrapping up the schedule of her upcoming film Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor. Taking her journey to new heights every day, the diva is now all set to debut in the 2019 calendar of Dabboo Ratnani!

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Kiara is making for a debut with Dabboo, she almost had all of her 'firsts' with the latter. Her first ever portfolio was shot by Dabboo. Adding another layer to the cake is the fact that Kiara's first shoot for her debut film was also shot by Dabboo Ratnani! Now that's an interesting combination with Dabboo.

As much as Kiara was thrilled to be a part of the calendar, Dabboo too was excited to have Kiara on board. He said, "I was really looking forward to shoot with Ki. I have worked with her before and I think the camera loves her. I have been all the 'firsts' for her in the industry, be it shooting for her portfolio or her debut film and I am glad that she could debut once again with me for my calendar."

There has been no looking back for the gorgeous star girl after delivering one of the best hits in the web space last year!

Also Read: Vidya Balan to appear on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar for the 12th time

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates