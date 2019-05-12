Kiara Advani opens up about how she dealt with her botox rumours

television

Kiara Advani opened up about being mercilessly trolled when netizens felt she had undergone a botox session. Later she replied to trolls saying, "It was due to eating a lot of biryani a day earlier."

Kiara Advani opened up about being mercilessly trolled when netizens felt she had undergone a botox session. As a guest on the chat show, Feet Up With The Stars, she said, "I remember I was at a clothing line launch. I did my own make-up, as I thought I am good at it. But I went overboard that day and in all my pictures, I could see two dollops on my cheeks."

"Maybe it was because of my high cheekbones or it was the highlighter. But everyone started saying that I had got botox done." Ever since then, Advani is petrified to do her own make-up. She added, "It was so mean that I started believing that something had changed on my face." Later she replied to trolls saying, "It was due to eating a lot of biryani a day earlier."

Recently, Kiara Advani had got trolled for a haircut video on social media that netizens felt was a publicity gimmick. Check out the video below:

The video that Kiara Advani shared on Instagram was apparently just a marketing gimmick for a brand endorsement. The actor had written, "Guilty as charged. Just had to chop it off, been neglecting proper hair care for too long and thought this was the only solution (sic)."

On May 2, at a product launch, Kiara Advani was seen sporting a long mane, and the actor found herself being trolled. "That's a wig in the video," read one comment on her post. "Hopefully that wig wasn't too expensive," read another comment.

Talking about the professional front, Kiara is on a roll with big-budget movies including the Kanchana remake, titled Laaxmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra and Good News with Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar.

About getting to play so many different roles, Kiara told IANS, "I am super excited to play so many different roles and to work with all these actors - whether it is Shahid Kapoor or Diljit Dosanjh, who is very different not only as individuals but also as actors. Their approach is very different towards their craft. That is why it is so interesting to work with such talents."

She further added, "My film Kabir Singh is releasing on June 21. Honestly, I cannot wait to share the film with my fans. Good News and other projects are coming after that and I will gradually share all the details," added the actress who is making her mark not only in Bollywood but also in the Telugu film industry.

