Kiara Advani replaces Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal 2? Here's the truth

bollywood

There were reports that Sara Ali Khan will be paired opposite Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2

Kiara Advani and Sara Ali Khan. Picture Courtesy: Kiara and Sara's Instagram account.

There were strong rumours that Sara Ali Khan has been approached for the sequel of her father, Saif Ali Khan and actress Deepika Padukone's film, Love Aaj Kal. Sara even slightly hinted towards it on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan by saying that she wants to date Kartik Aaryan, and ever since buzz around the two doing Love Aaj Kal 2 started doing the rounds.

However, a recent Bombay Times report has stated that not Sara Ali Khan but Kiara Advani has been roped opposite Kartik Aaryan for the Imtiaz Ali film. A source informed the daily saying that Sara was never considered for this part.

The source further added that Imtiaz is helming the film and wants to keep it drastically different from Love Aaj Kal. Apparently, Kartik was first offered this role, and later it went to Kiara. The source further claimed that the film is still in the scripting stage and Imtiaz is working closely on putting a modern spin to this love story.

However, Kiara has refuted this piece of news and claims that she was never approached for this film. She took to her Twitter account to clear the air around this news. This is what she wrote: "One of the leading news paper claims that I have been roped in for Imtiaz Sir's next.. While I wish the news was true, I'd like to clarify that it's not. I have not been approached for this film [sic]."

One of the leading news paper claims that I have been roped in for Imtiaz Sir's next.. While I wish the news was true, I'd like to clarify that it's not. I have not been approached for this film. — Kiara Advani (@Advani_Kiara) January 2, 2019

On the other hand, Kiara Advani will be seen doing a special appearance in Karan Johar's Kalank.

