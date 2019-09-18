Kiara Advani roped in opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

Kiara Advani won hearts with her performance in Lust Stories. Post that, it has been raining luck for the actress. While the actress is a renowned name in the south film industry, her debut film in Bollywood, Fugly, did not attract attention for the actress. After Fugly, the Kabir Singh actress worked in the film Machine with Mustafa Burmawalla directed by Abbas-Mustan.

Kiara Advani's last onscreen appearance as Preeti in Kabir Singh has received applause. The film also features Shahid Kapoor as the main lead, who plays the role of a surgeon, who is on the path of self-destruction after separating from Preeti. Kabir Singh has broken box office records by earning the highest in 2019. Now, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Kiara Advani has been confirmed for the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has Kartik Aaryan playing the psychiatrist.

Confirming the news, a source told the publication, "It (film) is currently in the pre-production stage. Reading sessions will begin closer to the first schedule."

A few days ago, Kartik Aaryan surprised his fans by announcing the news that he is doing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Anees Bazmee. He also released posters and motion posters of him dressed up in a sage's avatar with his own swag. Lying on a skull-bed, Kartik looks perfect and all set to reprise Akshay Kumar's character.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to the mystery-thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) that featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

On the professional front, besides Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik has wrapped up the shoot of Imtiaz Ali's film with Sara Ali Khan. The film is a modern-day reboot of the original film, titled Love Aaj Kal (2009). Not just this, the Luka Chuppi actor is also shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

Talking about Kiara Advani, she is currently shooting with Akshay Kumar for the Hindi remake of Kanchana, titled Laxmmi Bomb. Akshay plays the character of a person possessed by the spirit of a transgender. This is Kiara's second film with the 52-year-old after their first film together, Good News, which is yet to be released. Indoo Ki Jawani is another film in the actress' list.

