Kiara Advani shared a picture of her all dressed up for a call!

Kiara Advani tickled the funny bone by sharing how she dresses up for video calls during the quarantine. The actor shared a picture dressed in a ball gown and captioned it, "Dressed up for all... my FaceTime, Skype and Whatsapp calls (sic)."

With the lockdown in effect, celebrities are finding different ways to stay occupied while stuck at home. Their social media accounts are proof of that! Until now, Advani had not been sharing details of what she was up to during the lockdown. It looks like she could not stop herself from following in her colleagues' footsteps.

Although she did post a video of her applauding and cheering the COVID-19 heroes during the Janata Curfew on her Twitter account and wrote, "Gratitude to all you brave hearts who are out there without your families risking your life to keep us safeRed heartEarth globe europe-africa Praying for you to everyone else please stay home guys! Let's stop the #coronavirus by staying at home so we can fight this together! Do your part #SocialDistanacing [sic]."

On the work front, before the lockdown, Kiara Advani was last seen in Dharam production's Netflix movie Guilty. Advani has several films lined up with Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawaani, Shershaah, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan.

